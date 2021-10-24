'It was a case of working even harder' - Irish Bournemouth midfielder continues to impress

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Gavin Kilkenny says he is delighted to be back in the Bournemouth team as the 21-year old playing a starring role during their 3-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Kilkenny and goalkeeper Mark Travers both played the full 90 minutes for Scott Parker’s outfit who strengthened their spot at the top of the Championship after Saturday’s result.

“When I was taken out of the team last month, it was a case of working even harder,” Kilkenny told the club’s website post-match.

“That was all I was thinking about. There was obviously disappointment, but there was no time to be disappointed, because then if you come back into the team and you are not ready, you only have yourself to blame.

“That was the plan, the last month before the international break, just work hard. Be ready when you get the chance. I think I have done that, which is good.”

Kilkenny has played three games in eight days and was singled out for praise by boss Parker last week having impressed on his return: “I thought he was different class. He is a boy who came in at the start of the season but has then had to watch from the stands with the way it’s gone.”

I don't usually like to make statements on teams/countries I do not cover, but I will be absolutely shocked if Gavin Kilkenny doesn't play for the Republic of Ireland in November, never mind be called up.#afcb — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) October 23, 2021

A double from Dominic Solanke and a second-half Lloyd Kelly strike powered Bournemouth to victory at Dean Court. For Kilkenny, it was a showing that demonstrated the team’s class.

“I thought it was an all-around solid performance. I think in the first half we dominated the game. In most areas we controlled it. For the whole of the first half, we locked them in and sustained the attacks really well.

“Got the two goals obviously, then the second half they started a bit brighter which is naturally going to happen when they are down. We had to weather it and get back under control.”