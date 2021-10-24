Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 24 October 2021
Advertisement

'It was a case of working even harder' - Irish Bournemouth midfielder continues to impress

Gavin Kilkenny played a starring role as The Cherries moved six points clear at the top of the Championship.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 9:42 AM
6 minutes ago 162 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5583085
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Gavin Kilkenny says he is delighted to be back in the Bournemouth team as the 21-year old playing a starring role during their 3-0 victory over Huddersfield. 

Kilkenny and goalkeeper Mark Travers both played the full 90 minutes for Scott Parker’s outfit who strengthened their spot at the top of the Championship after Saturday’s result. 

“When I was taken out of the team last month, it was a case of working even harder,” Kilkenny told the club’s website post-match.

“That was all I was thinking about. There was obviously disappointment, but there was no time to be disappointed, because then if you come back into the team and you are not ready, you only have yourself to blame.

“That was the plan, the last month before the international break, just work hard. Be ready when you get the chance. I think I have done that, which is good.”

Kilkenny has played three games in eight days and was singled out for praise by boss Parker last week having impressed on his return: “I thought he was different class. He is a boy who came in at the start of the season but has then had to watch from the stands with the way it’s gone.”

A double from Dominic Solanke and a second-half Lloyd Kelly strike powered Bournemouth to victory at Dean Court. For Kilkenny, it was a showing that demonstrated the team’s class.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I thought it was an all-around solid performance. I think in the first half we dominated the game. In most areas we controlled it. For the whole of the first half, we locked them in and sustained the attacks really well.

“Got the two goals obviously, then the second half they started a bit brighter which is naturally going to happen when they are down. We had to weather it and get back under control.”  

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie