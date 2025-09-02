Kilkenny appoint Lyng for new two-year term as Brennan and Corcoran join coaching team

KILKENNY BOSS DEREK Lyng has been appointed for a two-year term with Eddie Brennan and Niall Corcoran the new additions to their coaching team.

The Kilkenny county board last night announced that Lyng would remain in charge for a further two years.

Former Kilkenny attacking star Brennan is a significant new face in the management team. He previously managed the Laois senior and Kilkenny U21 teams, while at club level he has worked with Cuala in Dublin and Moycarkey-Borris in Tipperary.

Corcoran worked as a coach during Brennan’s time in charge of Laois, while also having spells with the Wexford hurlers and again with Laois when Tommy Fitzgerald was at the helm. The Galway native won a Leinster senior hurling medal with Dublin in 2013.

Eddie Brennan and Derek Lyng celebrate after the 2006 All-Ireland senior hurling final. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Michael Rice and Peter O’Donovan remain part of the Kilkenny setup for the 2026 season.

The Kilkenny statement reads:

“Following a meeting of the Kilkenny County Board this evening, Derek Lyng has been ratified as the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager on a two-year term. He will be joined by Selectors and Coaches Michael Rice, Peter O’Donovan, Eddie Brennan and Niall Corcoran.

“Kilkenny County Board wishes Derek and his team the very best of luck for the seasons ahead.”