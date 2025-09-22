Kilkenny and Derry GAA club games live on TV next weekend

HURLING AND FOOTBALL action from Kilkenny and Derry takes the focus next Sunday as TG4′s GAA club coverage continues.

The opening game is from Kilkenny on senior hurling quarter-final weekend with Ballyhale Shamrocks playing Thomastown at 2pm.

Thomastown are the reigning champions after last year’s historic success, which ended a 78-year senior title wait. They face a Ballyhale side that completed five-in-a-row in Kilkenny between 2018 and 2022. The fixture sees county stars like TJ and Richie Reid, and Eoin Cody in the Ballyhale ranks, while John and Stephen Donnelly will spearhead Thomastown’s challenge.

Then at 4pm it’s the Derry senior football quarter-final that will be covered live as Slaughtneil take on Lavey in Owenbeg.

Slaughtneil lost out in the 2021 and 2022 finals, while previously lifting the title in 2020. Lavey were last in the Derry decider in 2020.

Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan are some of the Slaughtneil players in action for Derry this year, while Lavey were represented by Patrick McGurk, Niall Toner, and Ryan Mulholland.

*****

Sunday 28 September

Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Thomastown, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm.

Derry senior football quarter-final

Slaughtneil v Lavey, Owenbeg, 4pm.