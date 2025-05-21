Early goals secure convincing Leinster U20 win for Kilkenny

Kilkenny 2-21

Dublin 0-17

Paul Keane reports from Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

EARLY GOALS FROM Rory Glynn and Aaron McEvoy laid the platform for a convincing Leinster U20 HC final triumph for Kilkenny, propelling them through to the All-Ireland decider.

The young Cats were chasing a first provincial title at the grade since 2022 and duly delivered with an assured display over the hour.

Glynn and McEvoy finished with 2-3 between them while free-taker Michael Brennan top scored with eight points.

But it was more about the power of the collective as Kilkenny dominated in virtually all areas to reel off their fourth win in the province this season and claim a 28th title.

Dublin built up a head of steam throughout the knock-out series having previously lost to Kilkenny by seven points in the group stage.

But they never looked like gaining revenge and trailed throughout as Kilkenny advanced to a May 31 All-Ireland final against Tipperary.

Dublin’s cause wasn’t helped by playing the majority of the second-half with 14 players after Fionn Murphy’s dismissal.

Mark Dowling’s Kilkenny arrived armed with momentum after blitzing Laois with a second-half scoring siege at the same venue in last week’s semi-final.

They qualified for that last four tie after topping their tier one group.

As for Dublin, they took the circuitous route to the provincial decider having lost their two group games and bounced back with knock-out wins over Antrim, holders Offaly and Galway.

Dublin took the exact same journey to last year’s final but, for the second year running, came up short in the showpiece.

They were desperate to make amends here and to secure both an eighth Leinster title and a first All-Ireland final berth since the delayed 2020 decider.

But they trailed from pillar to post, coughing up a fifth minute goal to Glynn and operating within Kilkenny’s slipstream for the duration.

How they missed the creative spark of injured attacker David Purcell.

Fellow senior Conal O Riain had his moments and sniped two long-range points but Kilkenny deserved their 2-9 to 0-9 half-time lead.

McEvoy hit Kilkenny’s second goal in the 13th minute, bursting through the centre and rifling to the net.

Dublin briefly got it going with four points in a row between the 25th and 29th minutes. Senan Crosbie struck the last of those points and punched the air in celebration.

But it was a false dawn as Kilkenny hit the afterburners in the second-half and played for the majority of it with an extra player.

Midfielder Murphy was shown a second yellow for Dublin shortly after the restart.

Kilkenny twice reeled off unanswered four-point bursts with defender Darragh Vereker and captain Tom McPhillips among the scorers.

Kilkenny scorers: Michael Brennan 0-8 (0-5f, 0-1 65), Rory Glynn 1-2, Aaron McEvoy 1-1, Ed Lauhoff 0-4, Darragh Vereker 0-2, Tom McPhillips 0-2, Ed McDermott 0-1, Anthony Ireland Wall 0-1.

Dublin scorers: Senan Crosbie 0-4 (0-1f), Daniel O’Kelly 0-4 (0-4f), Ollie Gaffney 0-3 (3f), Conal O Riain 0-2, Callum Graham 0-2, Joey Kinnane 0-1, Brendan Kenny 0-1.

KILKENNY

1. Stephen Manogue (James Stephens)

6. Jeff Neary (Graigue Ballycallan)

3. Rory Garrett (Fenians)

2. Ivan Bolger (Graignamanagh)

9. Sean Bergin (James Stephens)

5. Eoghan Lyng (Rower Inistioge)

7. Cathal Hickey (St Lachtain’s)

8. Tom McPhillips (Dicksboro – Captain)

4. Darragh Vereker (Glenmore)

13. Ed McDermott (James Stephens)

11. Aaron McEvoy (Graigue Ballycallan)

12. Michael Brennan (Erin’s Own)

10. Ed Lauhoff (James Stephens)

14. Marty Murphy (Tullogher Rosbercon)

15. Rory Glynn (Clara)

SUBS

18. Jack Dollard (Glenmore) for Bergin (h/t)

22. Anthony Ireland Wall (Danesfort) for McDermott (48)

17. Michael Ahern (Emeralds) for Garrett (52)

23. Greg Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Murphy (55)

20. James Hughes (Bennettsbridge) for Glynn (61).

DUBLIN

1. Daniel Joyce (St Peregrines)

2. Conor Groarke (Cuala)

6. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. Joe Sheppard (Clontarf)

17. Killian Costello (Lucan Sarsfields)

3. Ben Lynch (Kilmacud Crokes)

8. Brendan Kenny (Kilmacud Crokes)

21. Cathal Kennedy (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Fionn Murphy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

15. Daniel O’Kelly (Commercials)

10. Joey Kinnane (Naomh Mearnog)

12. Senan Crosbie (St Finian’s, Swords)

23. Callum Graham (St Judes)

13. Ollie Gaffney (Erin’s Isle – Captain)

9. Conal O Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)

SUBS

20. Nathan Fitzgerald (Erin’s Isle) for O’Kelly (41)

22. James Norris (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Graham (47)

18. Finnian Donohoe (Kilmacud Crokes) for Kennedy (52)