Kilkenny announce side to face Galway in Leinster hurling final

KILKENNY HAVE NAMED their team for Sunday’s Leinster SHC final meeting with Galway in Croke Park [4pm, RTÉ2].

Manager Derek Lyng has welcomed back a host of key players after heavily rotating his side for the final round Leinster clash with Wexford.

Thirteen of the starting XV also started last year’s Leinster final win, with Jordan Molloy and Stephen Donnelly the two exceptions.

Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Mikey Carey and Paddy Deegan all return in the Kilkenny defence.

Cian Kenny starts alongside Jordan Molloy in midfield.

Advertisement

Billy Ryan returns to the half forward line while Martin Keoghan is named at corner forward.

On the Kilkenny bench, Marty Murphy is listed among the replacements after scoring 1-2 in last weekend’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final defeat to Tipperary.

Eoin Cody remains unavailable through injury.

Kilkenny:

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown – captain), 11. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)

13. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

Subs:

16. Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

17. Pádraic Moylan (Dicksboro)

18. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

19. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

20. Killian Doyle (Emeralds)

21. Zach Bay Hammond (Thomastown)

22. Fionán Mackessy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

23. Harry Shine (Dicksboro)

24. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

25. Luke Connellan (Thomastown)

26. Marty Murphy (Tullogher-Rosbercon)

* Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here