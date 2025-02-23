The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kilkenny v Limerick league clash postponed due to unplayable pitch
TODAY’S ALLIANZ NATIONAL Hurling League meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick has been postponed.
The Division 1A clash was due to throw-in at 1.45pm in UPMC Nowlan Park, but has now been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.
The decision was made following a pitch inspection ahead of the game.
GAA Hurling Kilkenny GAA Limerick GAA Rain Rain Go Away