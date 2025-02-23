Advertisement
UPMC Nowlan Park (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kilkenny v Limerick league clash postponed due to unplayable pitch

The Division 1A clash was due to throw-in at 1.45pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.
10.24am, 23 Feb 2025

TODAY’S ALLIANZ NATIONAL Hurling League meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick has been postponed.

The Division 1A clash was due to throw-in at 1.45pm in UPMC Nowlan Park, but has now been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The decision was made following a pitch inspection ahead of the game.

