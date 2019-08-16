This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kilkenny and Tipperary reveal their hands for All-Ireland hurling final

Brian Cody and Liam Sheedy have named their teams for Sunday’s showdown at Croke Park.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Aug 2019, 9:02 PM
19 minutes ago 1,997 Views 7 Comments
Brian Cody and Liam Sheedy will go head-to-head on Sunday.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

KILKENNY MANAGER BRIAN Cody has made one change in personnel for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling championship final, while Tipperary have remained unchanged for the Croke Park showdown.

Cody, bidding to guide the Cats to their first All-Ireland crown in three years, has brought Cillian Buckley into his starting XV, with Richie Leahy the man to drop out from the semi-final defeat of reigning champions Limerick.

As for Tipperary, Liam Sheedy has stuck with the same team that accounted for Wexford in the last four, meaning Séamus Kennedy holds onto his place after being a late call-up last time out.

The game throws in at 3.30pm and is live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports. 

Kilkenny:

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
6. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Conor Browne (James Stephens)
9. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)(captain)
12. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

13. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
15. Richie Hogan (Danesfort).

Tipperary:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)(captain)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

