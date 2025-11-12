Cavan stalwart Clarke retires from inter-county football with full set of Ulster medals

CAVAN STALWART KILLIAN Clarke has retired from inter-county football.

The news was announced in a Cavan GAA statement last night, after Clarke informed the county board of his decision this week.

The 32-year-old bows out as an Ulster champion at senior, U21 and minor level — just one of six Cavan men with the full set of medals.

𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿- 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹



After an illustrious intercounty career, the Shercock club man, Killian Clarke has decided to call time on his Cavan Career. The Shercock player informed the county board of his… pic.twitter.com/pS3erVVVUj — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) November 11, 2025

A versatile player, Clarke helped the Breffni county to provincial senior success in 2020, three U21 titles in a row from 2012-14, and minor glory in 2011.

Advertisement

The Shercock clubman made his senior championship debut against Donegal in 2012, followed by his National League bow against Antrim in 2013. In all, he made 134 appearances and scored 2-25.

He was captain in 2017, nominated for an All-Star in 2013 and was named in the 2022 Tailteann Cup team of the year.

Celebrating 2020 Ulster success with Pádraig Faulkner. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

A defender, midfielder and even full-forward at times, Clarke represented Ireland in the 2015 and 2017 International Rules series, and won the Railway Cup with Ulster in 2016.

“All in Cavan GAA County Board wish Killian the very best for the future and thank him sincerely for his dedication and commitment to Cavan GAA over the years,” the statement notes.

“Enjoy the time with your family and friends.”