Kilmacud lodge appeal against All-Ireland club final replay decision

KILMACUD CROKES HAVE lodged an appeal against the decision to order a replay of the All-Ireland club football final against Glen.

The GAA’s Central Appeals Committee (CAC) confirmed its receipt of the appeal in a statement this afternoon.

It reads: “In response to queries received, the GAA can confirm that an appeal has been lodged from CLG Cill Mochuda na Crócaigh against the decision of the CCCC to order a replay of the AIB All-Ireland Club Football final.

“The CAC will hear the appeal in the coming days.”

The Dublin champions won the 22 January decider at Croke Park by two points, 1-11 to 1-9, but controversy has raged since as the Stillorgan outfit had 17 players on the pitch when Glen took a 45 in injury-time.

Paul Mannion and Dara Mullin had been substituted with Tom Fox and Conor Casey both coming on. Mannion was at the side of the pitch about to come off when the 45 was taken, while Mullin was on the goal line.

Following an official objection from Glen, and a subsequent counter-objection from Kilamcud, a replay was ordered by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) earlier this week.

The GAA’s Rule 6.44 (b) (i) is applicable. It states that a proven objection for a team exceeding the number of players permitted as per Rule 2.1 (15 player) can result in either the award of the game to the opposing team, or replay, or fine, depending on the circumstances.

Kilmacud had three days to appeal on this occasion. The decision will now be contested in front of the CHC, and from there it could be taken to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

