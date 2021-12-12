Membership : Access or Sign Up
Limerick champions Kilmallock march into Munster senior final after win over Midleton

Tony Considine’s men were dominant in every department with Player of the Match Micheal Houlihan bagging 0-11 for the victors.

By John Keogh Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 3:24 PM
Player of the Match Micheal Houlihan signs an autograph for a young fan after the game.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Kilmallock 0-19

Midleton 1-9

LIMERICK CHAMPIONS KILMALLOCK are into the Munster Club SHC Final after a 0-19 to 1-9 victory over Midleton at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Kilmallock showed no sign of the seven-week break since the Limerick final and could have earned a larger winning margin if not for some wayward shooting that yielded 10 wides.

Paudie O’Brien and Houlihan had them into a two point advantage inside a minute but Conor Lehane and Sean O’Meara soon had Midleton level.

That was as good as it got for the Cork champions as Kilmallock then hit nine points without reply in a devastating 17 minute period.

Houlihan scored six, Oisin O’Relly two, while Robbie Hanley also got in on the act for The Balbec.

seamus-ofarrell-and-aaron-costello Midleton's Seamus O'Farrell and Aaron Costello of Kilmallock. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Cormac Beausong got Midleton back on the board but a sublime Graeme Mulcahy point saw Kilmallock 0-12 to 0-3 advantage.

Houlihan started the second half in superb form once more with two frees before Lehane ushered in a mini revival for the Cork champions.

He popped over three points in-a-row but Kilmallock were never in danger with Kevin O’Donnell getting their first point in 14 minutes that saw them 0-16 to 0-7 ahead.

Barry Hennessy then launched a long range free before Houlihan fired over his 11th of the game.

Tommy O’Connell’s goal put a gloss on the scoreline for Midleton but it was scant consolation as Kilmallock were worthy victors.

gavin-omahony-after-the-game Kilmallock's Gavin O'Mahony after the game. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Scorers for Kilmallock: Micheal Houlihan 0-11 (7f), Oisin O’Reilly 0-2, Paudie O’Brien, Robbie Hanley, Graeme Mulcahy, Kevin O’Donnell, Barry Hennessy (1f) and Conor Hanley 0-1 each

Scorers for Midleton: Conor Lehane 0-6 (3f), Tommy O’Connell 1-0, Sean O’Meara, Cormac Beausang and Padraig O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Kilmallock

1. Barry Hennessy

2. Liam English, 3. Mark O’Loughlin, 4. Dan Joy

7. Paudie O’Brien, 6. Ciaran O’Connor, 5. Phillip O’Loughlin

8. Robbie Hanley, 9. Aaron Costello

10. Micheal Houlihan, 11. Oisin O’Reilly, 12. David Woulfe

13. Graeme Mulcahy, 14. Gavin O’Mahony, 15. Kevin O’Donnell

Subs:

17. Paddy O’Loughlin for Costello (55),

18. Conor Hanley (0-01), for Woulfe (58),

21. Robbie Egan for O’Donnell (60),

19. Conor Staunton for O’Brien (60),

25. Brian Daly for English (64).

Midleton

1. Brion Saunderson

2. Eoin Moloney, 3. Luke Dineen, 5. Ciarmhac Smyth

4. Sean O’Leary Hayes, 6. Tommy O’Connell, 7. Cormac Walsh

8. Paul Haughney, 9. Sam Quirke

15. Sean O’Meara, 10. Conor Lehane, 12. Pa Quirke

22. Garan Manley, 14. Cormac Beausang, 13. Luke O’Farrell

Subs:

24. Seamus O’Farrell for Haughney (37),

18. Alan Quirke for Manley (43),

20. Aaron Mulcahy for P Quirke (43),

19: Padraig O’Keeffe (0-01) for O’Meara (49).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)

