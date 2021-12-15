Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

Lostintranslation all set for third crack at King George

Chaser bounced back to his best at Ascot.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 308 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5631178
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JOE TIZZARD IS praying for a sound surface at Kempton on St Stephen’s Day to give Lostintranslation the best possible chance of making it third time lucky in the King George VI Chase.

The nine-year-old has been pulled up in each of the last two renewals of the festive feature – failing to fire when well fancied in 2020 and suffering a broken blood vessel 12 months ago.

Lostintranslation had been largely disappointing since finishing a close-up third behind Al Boum Photo in last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

But as has been the case with several Tizzard-trained horses this season, the Flemensfirth gelding bounced back from his spell in the doldrums with a comeback victory at Ascot last month – teeing him up for another tilt at King George glory.

Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father Colin Tizzard, said: “The boys are keen to have another crack at the Gold Cup as he is good in the spring. Possibly after that we could take him to Punchestown.

“Before we start thinking of the Gold Cup though, we need to concentrate on the steps getting there, starting with the King George, ground permitting.

“He has come out of Ascot well and is in great form. You have to run horses when they are right and I would have thought at the moment we are en route to going to Kempton, but the weather forecasts are never accurate until the week before.

“Much will depend on what happens with the ground there over the next 10 days. He wouldn’t run on heavy ground, as simple as that. We shall do the five day declarations and decide from there.

“I see no reason why the track shouldn’t suit him. The last two times he raced there he obviously wasn’t right.

“He will only be running if we think he has got a chance of running his race. If he is good enough on the day, he will run a big race.”

 

Tizzard insists he never lost faith in Lostintranslation, adding: “He had something underlying with him last season that we couldn’t pinpoint. He bled in a couple of races and was wrong.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We were confident turning him out to grass would help him. We have also given him a hobday (wind operation) through the summer, so we did everything we could.

“It was lovely to have him back at the top of his game at Ascot. Although he was receiving weight from Master Tommytucker, it was a lovely stepping-stone for him.

“I never lost faith in him to be honest and neither did the owners (Paul Taylor and Richard O’Dwyer).”

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie