Fabulous Frodon sees off all-comers in King George

FRODON AND BRYONY Frost sprang a 20-1 shock to win the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

Frodon, previously successful under Frost at this Grade One level when they won the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last year, was delivering a 12th victory in the St Stephen’s Day showpiece for trainer Paul Nicholls.

FRODON YOU ARE FABULOUS



🏇 38 runs

🥇 16 wins

🏆 King George VI Chase

🏆 Ryanair Chase

🏆 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup

🏆 Cotswold Chase

🏆 Old Roan Chase



King George glory for Frodon & Bryony Frost who give @PFNicholls a 12th win in the Festive showpiece at @kemptonparkrace pic.twitter.com/SZ16qbJha0 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 26, 2020

To do so, they had to see off three better-fancied stablemates in Clan Des Obeaux – seeking his King George hat-trick – Cyrname and Real Steel.

Frost dictated a steady pace throughout – and as her rivals dropped away one by one, they repelled the field from the front to win by two and a quarter lengths and six lengths from Waiting Patiently and 85-40 favourite Clan Des Obeaux.