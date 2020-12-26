BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 December 2020
Fabulous Frodon sees off all-comers in King George

Big-race success for Bryony Frost as Paul Nicholls strikes for 12th time in Boxing Day spectacular.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago
Frodon races to victory.
Image: PA
Frodon races to victory.
Frodon races to victory.
Image: PA

FRODON AND BRYONY Frost sprang a 20-1 shock to win the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

Frodon, previously successful under Frost at this Grade One level when they won the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last year, was delivering a 12th victory in the St Stephen’s Day showpiece for trainer Paul Nicholls.


 To do so, they had to see off three better-fancied stablemates in Clan Des Obeaux – seeking his King George hat-trick – Cyrname and Real Steel.

Frost dictated a steady pace throughout – and as her rivals dropped away one by one, they repelled the field from the front to win by two and a quarter lengths and six lengths from Waiting Patiently and 85-40 favourite Clan Des Obeaux.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

