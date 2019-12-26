This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clan Des Obeaux cruises to back-to-back King George victories

Stablemate and pre-race favourite Cyrname finished a distant second.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 4:15 PM
46 minutes ago 525 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4947582

CLAN DES OBEAUX today became a back-to-back winner of the King George VI Chase at Kempton, giving trainer Paul Nicholls a record 11th win in the race. 

Beneath Sam Twiston-Davies, the 11/2 shot romped home ahead of stablemate and 5/4 pre-race favourite Cyrname, finishing fully 21 lengths in front. Only five ultimately went to post for Kempton’s showpiece race, with Footpad finishing third beneath Barry Geraghty. 

“I’ve always said he’s a better horse this year, as he’s a year older and stronger”, said Nicholls. “If he keeps going forward it could put him in the Gold Cup picture.

 ”We’ve got to for 12 now, haven’t we? There’s no reason why both horses won’t be back next year. I just love winning the good races – preparing the horses for the big days is what I really enjoy more than anything now. It’s fantastic.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie