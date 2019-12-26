Clan Des Obeaux cruises to back-to-back King George victories

CLAN DES OBEAUX today became a back-to-back winner of the King George VI Chase at Kempton, giving trainer Paul Nicholls a record 11th win in the race.

Beneath Sam Twiston-Davies, the 11/2 shot romped home ahead of stablemate and 5/4 pre-race favourite Cyrname, finishing fully 21 lengths in front. Only five ultimately went to post for Kempton’s showpiece race, with Footpad finishing third beneath Barry Geraghty.

“I’ve always said he’s a better horse this year, as he’s a year older and stronger”, said Nicholls. “If he keeps going forward it could put him in the Gold Cup picture.

”We’ve got to for 12 now, haven’t we? There’s no reason why both horses won’t be back next year. I just love winning the good races – preparing the horses for the big days is what I really enjoy more than anything now. It’s fantastic.”