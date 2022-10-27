Membership : Access or Sign Up
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp escapes touchline ban for Manchester City red card

The German has been fined £30,000 over the incident.

Image: PA

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp has avoided a touchline ban for his red card in the 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month.

The German was sent off for confronting Anthony Taylor after the referee had failed to give a foul for a challenge on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva and later admitted he “lost it”.

Klopp has been found guilty of improper conduct by an independent panel and handed a £30,000 fine.

The Football Association may choose to appeal that decision once it receives the written reasons from the panel.

An FA statement read: “Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC’s Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October.

“The manager accepted his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing.

“This sanction is subject to appeal by either Jurgen Klopp or the FA following receipt of the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons.”

In February last year Klopp was fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity of referee Kevin Friend and/or implying bias after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Four years ago Klopp was fined £8,000 and warned about his future conduct after running onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi scored a Merseyside derby winner in the sixth minute of added time.

