This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp expresses sympathy for Guardiola and his players following Champions League ban

Manchester City have been hit with a two-season exclusion from European competition but the Liverpool boss wants his counterpart’s work to be respected.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 9:38 PM
48 minutes ago 1,619 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5008968
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and City counterpart Pep Guardiola.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and City counterpart Pep Guardiola.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

JURGEN KLOPP EXPRESSED sympathy for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City players after Uefa hit the Premier League champions with a two-season ban from European competition.

City swiftly announced their intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after Friday’s punishment, which relates to breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

Klopp’s Liverpool were involved in a titanic title battle with City last season, missing out by 97 points to 98 in the final reckoning, but Saturday’s 1-0 win at Norwich City extended their advantage this time around to a scarcely credible 25 points.

However, a burgeoning generational rivalry could be set to meet an abrupt end if the sanctions against City force a hasty rebuild at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola also competed against Klopp when the duo led Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the Reds boss expressed admiration for the Catalan tactician after full-time at Carrow Road.

“It was a shock when it came out. Completely, ‘Wow, what’s that’?” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m a football guy, I can only speak about football and what Pep has done since he was in England is exceptional.

“All the rest I have no idea. At the moment I can imagine it is really difficult for the sports people to understand.

“You believe the people you work for and then someone else sees it completely differently.

“I really feel for Pep and the players. It’s the first verdict, they will appeal and we will see what happens then.

“It’s obviously serious because Uefa would not react like that [otherwise]. The football City played was exceptional and is exceptional.”

Klopp felt Liverpool were anything but exceptional before half-time against the Premier League’s bottom side but Sadio Mane’s introduction with half an hour to play proved decisive – the returning Senegal international scoring a fabulous winner 12 minutes from time.

norwich-city-v-liverpool-premier-league-carrow-road Sadio Mane celebrates his winning goal. Source: Adam Davy

“It was a difficult game for different reasons,” Klopp said. “The wind, the organisation of the opponent and the way we played in the first half.

“The distance between the line was too big, we were a little bit too early with our long balls in behind.

“That’s not exactly like how we wanted to do. The counter-press was not there because we did not press up.

“We had nice situations, good set pieces but not much more.

“We improved, Trent [Alexander-Arnold]‘s positioning was higher. We were much more compact and could win the ball in the counter-pressing situations.

“Then we brought on Fabinho and Sadio – one was important for the organisation, gave Hendo [Jordan Henderson] the freedom to be more involved offensively, and Sadio was fresh and made the difference.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie