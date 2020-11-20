BE PART OF THE TEAM

Klopp sympathetic over 'social pressure' on Salah

The striker was pictured dancing at his brother’s wedding.

By AFP Friday 20 Nov 2020, 1:43 PM
https://the42.ie/5273223
Image: Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Image: Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool/PA Wire

JURGEN KLOPP INSISTED his players have been “incredibly disciplined” with coronavirus restrictions despite Mohamed Salah testing positive after attending his brother’s wedding in Egypt.

Salah was pictured dancing at the celebration without a mask on while back in his homeland during the international break.

Klopp confirmed Liverpool’s top scorer this season is asymptomatic and could return to England today, but Salah will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash against Leicester.

“He is probably back today, that’s what I’ve heard. We are in close contact with him all of the time,” said Klopp. “At the moment he is in a good place, he feels well, no symptoms, that’s all fine.”

Klopp said he had to resist the temptation to attend a birthday party when home in Germany over the summer and understands why Salah had to attend the wedding.

“In other countries, in other situations, there is more social pressure on you and a brother’s wedding is a very special moment,” he added.

“What I can say about my players is they are incredibly disciplined. Football players in general were incredibly disciplined.

“There were some cases of course, but they really know about the situation.”

Salah’s absence is just the latest blow for Klopp as he tries to patch together a team to face top-of-the-table Leicester.

Liverpool’s defence has been decimated by injury with centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez expected to miss the rest of the season with serious knee injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for another two weeks due to a calf problem, while captain Jordan Henderson will also miss Sunday’s clash due to a muscle problem.

“There is no season when you have no problem with injuries,” said Klopp. “In our situation it is slightly different where a lot of players in the same position get injured and seriously injured, that makes it tricky, but no one feels any kind of self-pity or feels sorry for ourselves.

“As long as we have 11 players available we will fight for the three points and we will. 

“We have the situation we have. We don’t like it because it’s really hard for the boys that have the injuries but the rest is about working on solutions.

“Whoever deals best with the problems in front of them has the chance to be really successful.”

