Knockmore Ladies appoint Joe Brolly as new manager

FORMER DERRY GAA player and well-known media personality Joe Brolly has been appointed as the new Knockmore LGFA senior manager.

Last year, Brolly was named as part of the coaching ticket for manager Ray Dempsey’s backroom team for the Mayo club.

Working as head coach and selector for the senior men’s team, Brolly lives beside the GAA grounds in the parish and has previously assisted with coaching the ladies’ teams in the club.

Brolly succeeds Stephen Sweeney and takes charge of last season’s beaten county finalists, who most recently triumphed in the Championship in 2023.

Part of a statement from the club read: “Joe brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, and the club is extremely excited at this appointment.

“Joe is looking forward to the challenge, and he outlined his vision earlier with great enthusiasm, and all at Knockmore GAA and LGFA wish him and the Senior Ladies team every success.”