Antonio Rudiger joined which club after leaving Chelsea this week? Man United PSG

Real Madrid Juventus

Which of these players did not reach the semi-finals of this year's French Open? Casper Ruud Holger Rune

Marin Cilic Rafael Nadal

Galway's Gabriel Dossen won gold at the European Championships this week. In what country did he achieve this feat? Armenia Georgia

Belgium Netherlands

Nottingham Forest won the play-off final this week to seal a top-flight return. When was the last time they competed in the Premier League? 1993 1997

1999 2001

Who was crowned winner of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday? Jai Hindley Richard Carapaz

Vincenzo Nibali Jan Hirt

How many times has Carlo Ancelotti won the Champions League as a manager after overseeing Real Madrid's triumph last weekend? 2 3

4 5

Whose late try denied Leinster victory in the Champions Cup final? Raymond Rhule Pierre Bourgarit

Brice Dulin Arthur Retiere

Iga Swiatek booked her place in the French Open final on Thursday and extended her unbeaten run to how many matches? 25 31

34 37

How many minor Munster titles have Cork now won after overcoming Kerry on Wednesday? 26 31

36 41