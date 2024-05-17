Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

Can you name the country chosen to host the 2027 Women's World Cup? USA Canada

Mexico Brazil The departure of which of these Connacht players was confirmed during the week? Bundee Aki JJ Hanrahan

Tom Farrell Dave Heffernan Who could Katie Taylor not believe "I'm sitting next to" at a press conference this week? Amanda Serrano Jake Paul

Mike Tyson Lennox Lewis Which of these individuals has been nominated for the Ireland men’s XVs players’ player of the year? Jamison Gibson-Park Peter O'Mahony

Caelan Doris Tadhg Furlong Shelbourne have secured a Tolka Park lease for how long? 10 years 50 years

250 years 350 years How many shots did Rory McIlroy beat runner-up Xander Schauffele by at Quail Hollow? 3 5

7 9 How many consecutive Leinster titles have Dublin now won after beating Louth? 14 15

16 17 Who scored 1-11 to help keep Cork's championship hopes alive with a victory against Limerick? Séamus Harnedy Patrick Horgan

Shane Barrett Darragh Fitzgibbon Which Irish amateur stunned the eventing world with a runner-up finish at the Badminton Horse Trials? Eddie Boylan Esib Power

Sarah Ennis Lucy Latta How many games are Bayer Leverkusen unbeaten after their latest win over Bochum? 30 40

50 60 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Silver Nice work! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Bronze Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Wooden spoon Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack. Share your result: Share