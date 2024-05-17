Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Can you name the country chosen to host the 2027 Women's World Cup?
USA
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
The departure of which of these Connacht players was confirmed during the week?
Bundee Aki
JJ Hanrahan
Tom Farrell
Dave Heffernan
Who could Katie Taylor not believe "I'm sitting next to" at a press conference this week?
Amanda Serrano
Jake Paul
Mike Tyson
Lennox Lewis
Which of these individuals has been nominated for the Ireland men’s XVs players’ player of the year?
Jamison Gibson-Park
Peter O'Mahony
Caelan Doris
Tadhg Furlong
Shelbourne have secured a Tolka Park lease for how long?
10 years
50 years
250 years
350 years
How many shots did Rory McIlroy beat runner-up Xander Schauffele by at Quail Hollow?
3
5
7
9
How many consecutive Leinster titles have Dublin now won after beating Louth?
14
15
16
17
Who scored 1-11 to help keep Cork's championship hopes alive with a victory against Limerick?
Séamus Harnedy
Patrick Horgan
Shane Barrett
Darragh Fitzgibbon
Which Irish amateur stunned the eventing world with a runner-up finish at the Badminton Horse Trials?
Eddie Boylan
Esib Power
Sarah Ennis
Lucy Latta
How many games are Bayer Leverkusen unbeaten after their latest win over Bochum?
30
40
50
60
