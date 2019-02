Which team has Leinster's Sean O'Brien agreed to join after the World Cup? Exeter London Irish

Bath Wasps

Louise Quinn helped Arsenal progress to the League Cup final on Thursday. How many appearances has the Irish international now made for the Gunners? 25 50

75 100

Which of these players left Dundalk for Waterford this week? Lido Lotefa Karolis Chvedukas

Gabriel Sava Krisztian Adorjan

How many changes has Joe Schmidt made to the Ireland team ahead of the Scotland game? 3 4

5 6

How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady now won? 5 6

7 8

Who scored the crucial equaliser as West Ham hampered Liverpool's title ambitions on Monday? Michail Antonio Javier Hernandez

Felipe Anderson Mark Noble

Which player registered 1-3 as Mayo maintained their 100% record in Division 1 at Tyrone's expense last Sunday? Andy Moran Fionn McDonagh

Brian Reape Aidan O’Shea

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick against Arsenal on Sunday to take his Premier League tally for the season to 14. Only two players have scored more. Mo Salah is one, but who is the other? Harry Kane Eden Hazard

Sadio Mané Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Who scored Ireland's late consolation try in the Six Nations defeat to England? Cian Healy Jordan Larmour

John Cooney Garry Ringrose