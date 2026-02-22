Kobe McDonald shines with 1-4 off the bench on Mayo senior debut

KOBE MCDONALD SCORED 1-4 off the bench as he lit up St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, on his debut for the Mayo senior football team.

McDonald, son of Mayo legend Ciarán, helped Andy Moran’s side to a 2-30 to 2-11 win in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League this afternoon.

The AFL-bound 18-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute, and immediately scored a point from play.

Advertisement

He followed up with a stunning goal, before adding a two-pointer from play. McDonald signed off with a point in injury-time, bringing his tally to 1-4 as he grabbed four of the last five scores of the game.

Here we go. Kobe McDonald’s first goal as a Mayo senior footballer - some finish pic.twitter.com/xEz4VSPpcI — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) February 22, 2026

The Crossmolina Deel Rovers star is due to join AFL side St Kilda after finishing his Leaving Cert this summer.. There has been huge excitement about the teenager out west after impressive performances in the 2025 Mayo senior championship and with underage county sides.

“He fits right into the team,” said Green and Red boss Moran in January. “He does some magic things at training, which is great to see. We’re just excited for him to be part of the squad.”

Mayo led 0-17 to 0-6 at half-time after two-pointers from Fergal Boland (two), Jordan Flynn, Jack Carney, Darragh Beirne (free).

A goal from Monaghan’s Jack McCarron cut the gap to nine shortly after the restart, but Aidan O’Shea raised Mayo’s first green flag of the afternoon in the 52nd minute.

Then came McDonald’s superb cameo, with Monaghan debutant Robbie Hanratty also scoring a goal in the closing stages.