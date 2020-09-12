This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 September 2020
Kolbe brace helps Toulouse warm up for Ulster with win over Rog's La Rochelle

Ulster have eyes only for the Pro14 final today, but next week’s opponents look in ominous shape.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 4:47 PM
File photo of Kolbe.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

RONAN O’GARA’S LA Rochelle ran Toulouse close for 70 minutes of their Top14 clash this afternoon, but the four-time European champions finished strong to post a 39-23 win.

Jules Plisson’s penalty with 10 minutes remaining brought La Rochelle right into contention at 26-23,

However, the hosts had Thomas Ramos in fine goal-kicking form and he struck his fifth and sixth penalty of the day before converting Sofiane Guitone’s late try to deny La Rochelle a point for their efforts.

Eight days out from their Champions Cup quarter-final meeting at home to Ulster, Toulouse hit the ground running and scored two first-half tries through Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe.

Pierre Bourgarit and Dillyn Leyds crossed the whitewash in response for La Rochelle either side of the interval, but Ramos’ boot kept the scoreboard ticking upwards for Toulouse.

Meanwhile, Racing 92 saw Kurtley Beale red-carded during their 41-17 win over Montpellier. The Paris giants will likely have to do without the versatile Australian for their European showdown with Clermont.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

