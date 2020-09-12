Kolbe brace helps Toulouse warm up for Ulster with win over Rog's La Rochelle

RONAN O’GARA’S LA Rochelle ran Toulouse close for 70 minutes of their Top14 clash this afternoon, but the four-time European champions finished strong to post a 39-23 win.

Jules Plisson’s penalty with 10 minutes remaining brought La Rochelle right into contention at 26-23,

However, the hosts had Thomas Ramos in fine goal-kicking form and he struck his fifth and sixth penalty of the day before converting Sofiane Guitone’s late try to deny La Rochelle a point for their efforts.

Eight days out from their Champions Cup quarter-final meeting at home to Ulster, Toulouse hit the ground running and scored two first-half tries through Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe.

Pierre Bourgarit and Dillyn Leyds crossed the whitewash in response for La Rochelle either side of the interval, but Ramos’ boot kept the scoreboard ticking upwards for Toulouse.

Meanwhile, Racing 92 saw Kurtley Beale red-carded during their 41-17 win over Montpellier. The Paris giants will likely have to do without the versatile Australian for their European showdown with Clermont.