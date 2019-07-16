Koscielny still an 'important player' for Arsenal despite pushing for transfer, says Emery

ARSENAL HEAD COACH Unai Emery insists Laurent Koscielny is still “an important player” despite the uncertainty over the club captain’s future.

Koscielny refused to travel to the United States for Arsenal’s pre-season tour amid speculation over his future, with Lyon, Bordeaux and Borussia Dortmund linked with a move for the French defender.

Emery says the 33-year-old is still part of his plans, but admits a decision on what happens with Koscielny from this point is now in the club’s hands.

“He has one year left on his contract.” Emery said after Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids on Monday “For me as a coach he’s an important player.

“Now it’s one matter for him and the club. The club and him need to speak, they are speaking about his situation. I cannot say more than that.

“I spoke with him before he came here and he decided to stay there.”

Emery claims to have spoken with Koscielny multiple times about his situation before the centre-back opted against travelling.

The Spanish coach added: “He started training with us this pre-season and I spoke with him three times for his situation.

“We wanted him to come with us on this tour but he decided to stay. Now it is a matter for the club and for the player.”