Walker falls just short of a World Championship medal in high-octane clash with superb Mongolian

The European champion was bested by the 57kg third seed in an excellent exhibition of boxing in Russia.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 3:33 PM
Kurt Walker throws a jab in his World Championship quarter-final.
KURT WALKER FELL just shy of a World Championship medal, losing a high-octane and high-quality quarter-final to the 57kg third seed Erdenebat Tsendbaatar of Mongolia on a unanimous decision in Russia.

The European champion took the second round on two of the judges’ scorecards, but Erdenebat was deservedly awarded the fight on scores of 30-27 x3 and 29-28 x2.

Walker wasn’t a million miles off but left himself with too much to do at key junctures, some of his work rushed and inviting sharp, conspicuous counters by his sublime opponent.

The Antrim native was himself the sixth seed at this year’s Worlds, but his exit means Bernard Dunne’s Ireland team will leave without a medal.

Erdenebat started with a couple of thudding shots, backing Walker towards the ropes and then landing a neat left hook inside the Irishman’s guard.

Walker struggled to find his range early, most of his shots either falling short or landing on Erdenebat’s gloves as the red-corner fighter tucked up effectively.

‘King Kurt’ did catch his opponent with a rasping overhand right at the start of the second, briefly unbalancing the Central Asian, but Erdenebat regained his composure almost instantly.

The second was a better, more composed entry by Walker, though — the relative lack of ‘wheeeys’ from the opposition corner notable throughout a pick ‘em round.

Walker finished it slightly the stronger but took a huge left hook after the bell which on another day, might have seen his foe punished.

Walker made a decent start to the third, too, setting a high tempo. There was a glance to the red corner from Erdenebat with just over two minutes remaining, but he landed a sweet left-hand counter moments later which seemed to settle him back into proceedings.

He ploughed on and Walker, perhaps feeling the contest slip from his grasp, tried to force the issue but was largely outfoxed by his shorter, stockier adversary.

The 24-year-old European champ again had a strong final 10 or 15 seconds, Erdenebat slipping to the canvas before spectacularly heaving himself back to his feet Spider-Man-like.

At the final bell, he retreated to his corner looking all the more confident, while Walker appeared resigned to a gallant defeat. And so it was.

