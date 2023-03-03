Limerick's Kyle Hayes accepts one-match suspension for striking

KYLE HAYES WILL miss Limerick’s Allianz league game with Westmeath after accepting a one-match ban for striking with minimal force.

Hayes, the Limerick wing-back, flicked his hurley at Galway’s Brian Concannon last weekend, hitting him on the helmet.

Advertisement

Hayes was already on a yellow card and was not punished further by referee Sean Stack.

That meant that the Central Competitions Control Committee could review the incident. The CCCC deemed it “Striking or attempting to strike with a hurley, with minimal force.”

This is a red-card offence, and carries a one-match suspension, so Hayes will be out for Limerick’s game against Westmeath on Sunday, 12 March.

“You just have to think that Sean Stack or the linesman didn’t see this,” said Jackie Tyrell on Allianz League Sunday.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“If they see this, this is a red card every day of the week. He’s on a yellow card, he slaps back with the hurl, straight into the face. I’m not sure what Sean Stack said to him, because he had the notebook and he took no action. For me, straight red.”

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.