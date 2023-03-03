Advertisement
Tom Maher/INPHO Kyle Hayes.
# Ban
Limerick's Kyle Hayes accepts one-match suspension for striking
Wing-back flicked hurley at Galway’s Brian Concannon last weekend.
37 minutes ago

KYLE HAYES WILL miss Limerick’s Allianz league game with Westmeath after accepting a one-match ban for striking with minimal force. 

Hayes, the Limerick wing-back, flicked his hurley at Galway’s Brian Concannon last weekend, hitting him on the helmet. 

Hayes was already on a yellow card and was not punished further by referee Sean Stack.

That meant that the Central Competitions Control Committee could review the incident. The CCCC deemed it “Striking or attempting to strike with a hurley, with minimal force.”

This is a red-card offence, and carries a one-match suspension, so Hayes will be out for Limerick’s game against Westmeath on Sunday, 12 March. 

“You just have to think that Sean Stack or the linesman didn’t see this,” said Jackie Tyrell on Allianz League Sunday.

“If they see this, this is a red card every day of the week. He’s on a yellow card, he slaps back with the hurl, straight into the face. I’m not sure what Sean Stack said to him, because he had the notebook and he took no action. For me, straight red.”

