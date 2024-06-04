Kylian Mbappe says PSG ‘spoke with violence’ after he refused to sign contract

KYLIAN MBAPPE HAS accused Paris St Germain of reacting “with violence” to his decision to refuse to sign a new contract with the club.

Mbappe agreed a five-year deal with Real Madrid on Monday, which will begin on 1 July, the day after his existing contract with the Ligue 1 giants formally expires.

It confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in football and brought an end to Mbappe’s increasingly acrimonious six-year association with PSG.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference with the French national team ahead of the European Championships, Mbappe said his decision to play out the final year of his contract produced an unseemly reaction from the PSG hierarchy.

“They made me understand that I wouldn’t play for PSG… they spoke to me with violence,” said Mbappe, insinuating that the club had threatened to leave him sidelined for the duration of his final season.

“Without (PSG head coach) Luis Enrique and (football advisor) Luis Campos I wouldn’t have set foot on the pitch. They saved me. That’s the truth.

“Just playing was a great source of pride. But it is certain that next year I will not settle for a year like this.”

Mbappe helped steer PSG to a 10th Ligue 1 title in 12 seasons last month, but his hopes of ending his spell with an elusive first Champions League crown evaporated in last month’s semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe insisted he felt “very humble” about linking up with the Spanish giants, who duly completed a record-extending 15th continental triumph with a 2-0 win over the German side at Wembley.

“It’s an immense pleasure, a dream come true. It’s very exciting,” Mbappe continued.

“I am very happy, relieved, and extremely proud. This is the club where I have always dreamed of being, so I want to thank you. I am very excited about the idea of going to this great club, the best in the world.

“I feel very humble at the prospect and would like to thank all the people who have sent me messages and all those who have contributed to this operation.”