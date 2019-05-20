This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG insist Madrid target Mbappe is staying put after his comments about future

The France star raised eyebrows by saying he could seek greater responsibility ‘elsewhere’.

By The42 Team Monday 20 May 2019, 8:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,051 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4644377
'That same story will continue next season.'
'That same story will continue next season.'
'That same story will continue next season.'

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HAVE issued a response to Kylian Mbappe’s comments about his future by assuring he will remain with the club next season.

Mbappe raised eyebrows after accepting the awards for Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year when he told reporters he had reached a “turning point” in his career.

The 20-year-old forward claimed to want greater responsibility in the future, but admitted it could come at PSG or “elsewhere for a new project.”

However, PSG have reacted strongly to the attacker’s comments and declared Mbappe will remain with the club next season in order to potentially make the club’s 50th anniversary a campaign to remember.

“Strong links have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years and that same story will continue next season,” PSG wrote in a statement published on social media.

“With a shared ambition to mark history in European football, after 50 years since PSG was founded, we have a chance to write a big page in history together and each major player will have to play his part, always working for the team.”

psg Source: PSG Twitter.

Mbappe emerged as one of Europe’s brightest talents during Monaco’s surprising run to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals in 2016-17.

But his star has only grown brighter in the two seasons since, as he starred for both club and country.

After a reported €180 million (£158m/$201m) move to PSG, Mbappe scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 in 2017-18 to help the club back to the domestic title though they again suffered disappointment in Europe with a defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. 

During the summer, Mbappe was an integral part of France’s squad as they won their second World Cup, with the youngster taking home the tournament’s award for best young player.

Mbappe carried his brilliant form in Russia over to league play this year, exploding for 32 goals in Ligue 1, finishing as the top scorer by 10 goals over second-placed Nicolas Pepe.

In the process, Mbappe earned himself the inaugural Kopa Trophy for best player age 21 or younger as well as impressive fourth-placed finish in the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

His success as seen him reportedly draw the interest of many of Europe’s other top sides, with Real Madrid, coached by France legend Zinedine Zidane, as a often-discussed landing spot.

Such speculation only has grown more fervent with his comments on Sunday, after PSG again suffered disappointment in Europe this year, falling to Manchester United in the Champions League last-16, despite an Mbappe brace at Old Trafford.

The club also suffered domestically as well, as while they were able to retain their Ligue 1 crown, they met defeat in both the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie