Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 5 September 2022
Advertisement

Boost for Celtic as Kyogo Furuhashi trains ahead of Real Madrid clash

The Japan forward was forced off with injury during Saturday’s Old Firm win.

By Press Association Monday 5 Sep 2022, 1:20 PM
57 minutes ago 892 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5857998
Kyogo Furuhashi has scored 26 goals for Celtic since he joined the club in July of last year.
Image: PA
Kyogo Furuhashi has scored 26 goals for Celtic since he joined the club in July of last year.
Kyogo Furuhashi has scored 26 goals for Celtic since he joined the club in July of last year.
Image: PA

CELTIC MANAGER ANGE Postecoglou received a boost ahead of the Champions League clash with Real Madrid when Kyogo Furuhashi took part in training.

The Japan forward went off five minutes into Celtic’s 4-0 win over Rangers on Saturday after hurting his shoulder in a challenge with John Lundstram.

Furuhashi, who was replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis, was back on the training pitch at Lennoxtown on Monday morning ahead of the visit of the European champions on Tuesday.

There remain doubts over the fitness of Carl Starfelt, who went off with a knee problem in Saturday’s derby.

Moritz Jenz replaced the Sweden centre-back early in the second half to make his fifth appearance of the season.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie