NBA's Nets suspend Irving for at least five games in anti-semitism furore

THE BROOKLYN NETS suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games on Thursday, saying they were “dismayed” by the NBA star’s response after he was criticised for posting a link to anti-semitic material.
The Nets said in a statement they had made repeated efforts to work with Irving on the issue, but finally felt that his “failure to disavow anti-semitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team.”
Statement from the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/699px8XYpx— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022
