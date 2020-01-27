AFC Wimbledon youngster joins Cork City on loan

AFC WIMBLEDON YOUNGSTER Kyron Stabana has joined Cork City on loan until the summer, the club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old defender has yet to play in League One for his parent club, but represented them on three occasions in the Football League Trophy this season.

He also has previous experience of senior football, playing on loan at Southern League Premier Division Central side Tamworth.

A former England U17 international who started out at Derby, Stabana expressed excitement after news of his latest move was confirmed today.

“I am buzzing to be here at Cork City, and I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “I hope to play as many games as possible and get the club has high up the league table as possible, where the club belongs.

“I am an attacking right back; I like to get forward as much as possible. I feel I am good in one-on-one situations and I like to get a lot of crosses into the box but be good defensively as well. I jumped at the chance to come here and the lads have made me feel very welcome. My first day of training went well, it was a good session this morning. With the friendly games coming up, it is an opportunity for me to show what I can do before the season starts.”

Cork boss Neale Fenn added: “We are very happy to have him. We have been chasing him for a while, so we were pleased to get the deal over the line. He is an attacking right back, so he gives us another option. Charlie Fleming is obviously here as well, and they both have good qualities, but they are different types of players, so it gives us an opportunity to change things up depending on the game.

“We are hoping to get another two or three loan deals over the line in the next couple of days, so hopefully we will have more news on that front this week. We are hoping to add one or two more to that as well before the start of the season. We are getting to the last few days of the window in England, so more things are happening there with players becoming available, so lads we have been chasing have decisions to make in the next few days.”

After a disappointing eighth place finish last season, Fenn — who took over as manager last August — has overseen a period of significant change at Cork.

Dylan McGlade, Cory Galvin, Conor Davis and Liam Bossin are among the new faces to have joined the club in the off-season, a number of senior players, including Conor McCormack, Dan Casey, Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley and Graham Cummins have all left.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!