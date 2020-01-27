This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 27 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AFC Wimbledon youngster joins Cork City on loan

Kyron Stabana has agreed to link up with Neale Fenn’s side until the summer.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 27 Jan 2020, 5:41 PM
26 minutes ago 534 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4982103
Kyron Stabana pictured playing for Wimbledon last year.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Kyron Stabana pictured playing for Wimbledon last year.
Kyron Stabana pictured playing for Wimbledon last year.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

AFC WIMBLEDON YOUNGSTER Kyron Stabana has joined Cork City on loan until the summer, the club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old defender has yet to play in League One for his parent club, but represented them on three occasions in the Football League Trophy this season.

He also has previous experience of senior football, playing on loan at Southern League Premier Division Central side Tamworth.

A former England U17 international who started out at Derby, Stabana expressed excitement after news of his latest move was confirmed today. 

“I am buzzing to be here at Cork City, and I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “I hope to play as many games as possible and get the club has high up the league table as possible, where the club belongs.

“I am an attacking right back; I like to get forward as much as possible. I feel I am good in one-on-one situations and I like to get a lot of crosses into the box but be good defensively as well. I jumped at the chance to come here and the lads have made me feel very welcome. My first day of training went well, it was a good session this morning. With the friendly games coming up, it is an opportunity for me to show what I can do before the season starts.”

Cork boss Neale Fenn added: “We are very happy to have him. We have been chasing him for a while, so we were pleased to get the deal over the line. He is an attacking right back, so he gives us another option. Charlie Fleming is obviously here as well, and they both have good qualities, but they are different types of players, so it gives us an opportunity to change things up depending on the game.

“We are hoping to get another two or three loan deals over the line in the next couple of days, so hopefully we will have more news on that front this week. We are hoping to add one or two more to that as well before the start of the season. We are getting to the last few days of the window in England, so more things are happening there with players becoming available, so lads we have been chasing have decisions to make in the next few days.”

After a disappointing eighth place finish last season, Fenn — who took over as manager last August — has overseen a period of significant change at Cork.

Dylan McGladeCory GalvinConor Davis and Liam Bossin are among the new faces to have joined the club in the off-season, a number of senior players, including Conor McCormack, Dan Casey, Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley and Graham Cummins have all left.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie