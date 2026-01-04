Five-star Real Madrid keep pace with Barca, and ease the pressure on Xabi Alonso

GONZALO GARCIA BAGGED a hat-trick for Real Madrid as they beat Real Betis 5-1 on Sunday to stay on La Liga leaders Barcelona’s tail.

Spanish striker Garcia, filling in for the injured Kylian Mbappe, opened the scoring after 20 minutes and then volleyed home a superb second early in the second half to give Madrid a commanding lead.

Raul Asencio further extended Xabi Alonso’s side’s advantage before Cucho Hernandez pulled one back for Manuel Pellegrini’s visitors, sixth.

Madrid youth academy product Garcia completed his hat-trick after 82 minutes with a clever flicked finish to delight fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Fran Garcia notching a late fifth.

Madrid, second, cut Barca’s lead back down to four points after the champions edged Espanyol 2-0 in a Catalan derby on Saturday. The victory eased the pressure on Alonso, who scraped through to 2026 at the helm despite reports he was on the verge of being sacked after a run of inconsistent form.

Atletico Madrid, fourth, were held 1-1 at Real Sociedad later on Sunday.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone bemoaned big chances missed by Conor Gallagher and substitute Antoine Griezmann as his side lost ground in the title race, leaving them 11 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Alexander Sorloth headed Atletico ahead early in the second half but Goncalo Guedes levelled five minutes later to secure Real Sociedad’s American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo a point in his first game at the helm.

