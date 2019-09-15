This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jordan free-kick fires Sevilla to top of La Liga

Julen Lopetegui faces a reunion with Real Madrid in the league next weekend.

By AFP Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 9:33 PM
Jordan of Sevilla.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SEVILLA MOVED TO the top of the early La Liga table on Sunday as Joan Jordan’s brilliant free-kick helped them seal a 1-0 win at Alaves.

Julen Lopetegui’s side continued their excellent start to the campaign, remaining unbeaten and moving a point clear of Atletico Madrid at the summit, after Atleti fell to a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Sevilla host Real Madrid next Sunday in a meeting of two sides yet to taste defeat.

“That means nothing (being top),” said Sevilla coach Lopetegui, whose team next face a marathon trip to Baku to play Qarabag in their Europa League opener on Thursday.

“The only thing that tells me is that the team is doing things well. We have to keep improving before going to Baku, where they will make it very difficult for us.”

It was a first defeat of the season for Alaves, who slipped to 11th in the standings.

Lopetegui, who joined Sevilla for his first job since being sacked in quick succession by both Spain and Real Madrid, saw one of his close-season signings produce the game’s defining moment.

Midfielder Jordan, who arrived at Sevilla from Eibar for a reported €14 million curled home a wonderful free-kick in the 37th minute which flew into the top corner to give him his second goal of the season.

The visitors comfortably saw out the match to claim their third league win this term, as Alaves failed to muster a shot on target.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Robert Ibanez’s 81st-minute equaliser kept Osasuna unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at Valladolid, while Granada moved up to seventh with a 2-0 success at nine-man Celta Vigo and Espanyol won at Eibar.

Real claimed a 3-2 win over Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, when reigning champions Barcelona eased to a 5-2 victory against Valencia, with 16-year-old Ansu Fati scoring inside two minutes.

 © AFP 2019 

 

AFP

