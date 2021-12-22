Membership : Access or Sign Up
Seattle Seahawks rue errors as Los Angeles Rams secure victory

The Seahawks let multiple late opportunities slip through their fingers.

Cooper Kupp scored a pair of touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/AP
THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS were left to rue some missed opportunities down the stretch as the Los Angeles Rams pulled away late to seal a 20-10 victory on Tuesday night.

After both teams found offence hard to come by in the first half, the Seahawks finally found the end zone early in the third through a four-yard run from DeeJay Dallas.

The Rams quickly levelled through a six-yard touchdown pass from Matt Stafford to Cooper Kupp and extended their lead to seven with Kupp’s second touchdown early in the fourth.

The Seahawks let multiple opportunities to respond slip through their fingers, with quarterback Russell Wilson missing on a deep ball chance to DK Metcalf and a crucial fourth down pass to Dallas being broken up.

Los Angeles kicker Matt Gay then nailed a late field goal to resign the Seahawks to their ninth defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team were unable to ride a hot start to victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, ultimately going down 27-17.

