La Rochelle beaten by Clermont in Top 14

LA ROCHELLE SLIPPED to a fourth defeat in five games with a 32-27 league loss to Clermont, leaving Ronan O’Gara’s side 10th in the Top 14.

New Zealand international Harry Plummer starred as Clermont ran in four tries against an ill-disciplined La Rochelle.

Fiji flanker Levani Botia’s try had helped the visitors into a 10-3 lead but his sin-binning for collapsing a maul, which resulted in Clermont being awarded a penalty try, turned the game in the hosts’ favour.

Plummer went over under the posts and wing Joris Jurand collected his own chip to score a third try for Clermont.

Another yellow card for Judicael Cancoriet in the second half looked to have ended La Rochelle’s hopes of a comeback, particularly as No.8 Selevasio Tolofua added a fourth Clermont try to open up a 32-10 lead.

But fly-half Antoine Hastoy and No.8 Gregory Alldritt, who was dropped from France coach Fabien Galthie’s Six Nations squad in midweek, pulled La Rochelle back into contention.

And when flanker Anthime Hemery was sin-binned 11 minutes form the end, Clermont looked to be in trouble but La Rochelle could only add an Ihaia West penalty to earn a losing bonus point.

Toulon meanwhile moved up to fourth as full-back Marius Domon starred in a tight 30-27 victory over Montpellier.

On Saturday, France captain Antoine Dupont provided two assists but was yellow carded as leaders Toulouse strolled past second-placed Pau 59-22 to move six points clear at the top of the table.