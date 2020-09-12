Foxrock-Cabinteely clinch Dublin six-in-a-row while Mourneabbey lose out in drive for seven

Foxrock-Cabinteely retained their Dublin crown while Mourneabbey were dethroned in Cork.

FOXROCK-CABINTEELY ARE the Dublin Ladies senior football champions for the sixth consecutive year, while All-Ireland champions Mourneabbey lost out in their bid to win a Cork seven-in-a-row.

Goals from Amy Connolly, Jodi Egan and an Ashling Murphy penalty helped the reigning champions Fox-Cab to a 3-7 to 2-8 victory over Kilmacud Crokes and retain their Dublin crown.

Kilmacud started brightly with Julia Buckley finding the net after just two minutes while Michelle Davoren and Lauren Magee both posted early points.

Fox-Cab’s first goal came shortly after through Connolly to leave just one point between the sides on 21 minutes.

Buckley responded for Kilmacud with her second goal moments later before a point from Laura Kane pushed their advantage out to five points.

Murphy’s penalty helped cut the gap for the holders with the sides heading into the half-time break at 2-4 apiece.

The champions struck the decisive score just after the restart, as Egan netted to put Fox-Cab three clear.

Kilmacud continued to stay in contention and another Buckley point brought it back to a drawn game as the sides continued to trade scores until the end.

But it was Fox-Cab who held on to become champions again.

Meanwhile, Mourneabbey were dethroned by West Cork in the county final.

Mourneabbey, who were aiming to win the title for the seventh year-in-a-row, suffered a shock 4-9 to 2-13 defeat.

The champions made a strong start, leading by 1-2 to 0-0 after just four minutes with the goal coming from Laura Fitzgerald.

A Libby Coppinger goal brought West Cork back into the contest before Doireann O’Sullivan netted to give Mourneabbey a five-point lead.

Another West Cork goal followed as the sides went into the first water break level on 2-8 to 2-8.

The sides continued to exchange scores on the resumption before West Cork’s third goal helped the challengers into a 3-5 to 2-7 lead at half-time.

There were just three minutes of normal time left in the second half when West Cork struck for their fourth goal that ultimately sealed the tie courtesy of Daire Kiely.

Mourneabbey couldn’t find a response as they lost their grip of the Cork crown.