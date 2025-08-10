Who were the best players in the 2025 ladies football championship?

Hannah Tyrrell

In the closing minutes of Dublin’s All-Ireland final win over Meath, Tyrrell limped off the pitch to a standing ovation. The three-sport legend had flagged her retirement in the build-up to the game: An ACL injury — as confirmed on the RTÉ GAA Podcast this week — was a disappointment in an otherwise fairytale finish.

Turning 35 today, Tyrrell bows out a two-time All-Ireland winner and as the top scorer in the 2025 championship. She hit 6-28 in the All-Ireland series – 8-39 (5 penalties, 20 frees) including the Leinster championship — to land the ZuCar Golden Boot award.

The goalkeeper-turned-forward produced a big final performance, with five points, three from play. Her semi-final showing was special too, the Player of the Match forcing extra time with a nerveless free kick.

Scoring aside, her work-rate, experience and leadership has been key for Dublin. A third All-Star is nailed on, could a first Player of the Year award follow?

Kate Sullivan

While Tyrrell took most of the headlines, Kate Sullivan was another of Dublin’s leading scorers in the championship. She finished with 5-15, all from play — the eighth highest overall, and second from play to Waterford’s Lauren McGregor.

Sullivan was one of Dublin’s standout stars in the final, clipping 0-4 and causing serious problems for the Meath defence. The St Sylvester’s speedster had other big moments en route to her fifth All-Ireland medal, none more so than her last-second equaliser against Waterford.

The 25-year-old surely has her first All-Star sewn up after an impressive season in which she has matured and assumed greater responsibility. An all-round top forward, Sullivan will be many people’s pick for Player of the Year.

Defensive stalwarts Leah Caffrey and Sinéad Goldrick, and midfield powerhouse Éilish O’Dowd, are among other Dublin players you could make a case for. Carla Rowe was excellent when available, but the captain missed a chunk of action due to injury.

Vikki Wall

Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

While the 2025 Player of the Year should come from Dublin, the award has gone to a non All-Ireland champion in the last three years. 2022 winner Niamh McLaughlin hailed from semi-finalists Donegal, while 2023 and 2024 victors, Kerry great Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Nicola Ward of Galway, were from the beaten finalists.

Wall was one of Meath’s best players this year, her season-long availability key as the Royals returned to their first final since 2022. The team’s undoubted spiritual leader, her versatility, power and pace was instrumental, while she chipped in with 2-11 (4 frees) as their second highest scorer behind Emma Duggan.

Duggan and young goalkeeper Robyn Murray were other bright sparks for Meath, but Wall was their difference maker. The 2021 Footballer of the Year is now set to resume her AFLW career with Premiership champions North Melbourne, having also had a stint with the Irish rugby sevens team in recent years.

Who else caught your eye during the 2025 ladies football championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

