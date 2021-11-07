Ballymacarbry complete Waterford 40-in-a-row while All-Ireland winners help defend Meath title

BALLYMACARBRY LADIES REMAIN the undisputed champions in Waterford after capturing their 40th senior county crown in-a-row on Sunday.

The longtime holders of the title defeated Comeragh Rangers by 4-5 to 0-7, with former Waterford star Michelle Ryan hitting 2-2 for the winners. The other two Ballymacarbry goals came from Bríd McMaugh and Karen McGrath.

While the full-time scoreline suggests a one-sided affair, the opening half was tightly contested with Keeley Corbett Barry helping Comeragh Rnagers into a 0-4 to 1-0 lead at half-time.

But the experienced Ballymacarbry side assumed control on the restart after Mairéad Wall hit the equaliser.

The goals followed as Ballmacarbry stormed to victory and an incredible 40-in-a-row.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland-winning stars Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan were part of the St Peter’s Dunboyne side that defended their senior championship title in Meath.

Goals from Wall, Julie Kavanagh and Fiona O’Neill helped steer the Dunboyne outfit to victory over Seneschalstown on a full-time scoreline of 3-23 to 1-9.

Wall, who has been shortlisted for the LGFA Players’ Player of the Year award alongside Duggan, landed the Player of the Match in Sunday’s county final as she finished with a tally of 1-2.

Her Meath team-mate Stacey Grimes scored Seneschalstown’s only goal of the game from the penalty spot just before half-time.