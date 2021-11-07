Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 7 November 2021
Advertisement

Ballymacarbry complete Waterford 40-in-a-row while All-Ireland winners help defend Meath title

There was plenty of Ladies Football club action around the country today.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,981 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594860
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BALLYMACARBRY LADIES REMAIN the undisputed champions in Waterford after capturing their 40th senior county crown in-a-row on Sunday.

The longtime holders of the title defeated Comeragh Rangers by 4-5 to 0-7, with former Waterford star Michelle Ryan hitting 2-2 for the winners. The other two Ballymacarbry goals came from Bríd McMaugh and Karen McGrath.

While the full-time scoreline suggests a one-sided affair, the opening half was tightly contested with Keeley Corbett Barry helping Comeragh Rnagers into a 0-4 to 1-0 lead at half-time.

But the experienced Ballymacarbry side assumed control on the restart after Mairéad Wall hit the equaliser. 

The goals followed as Ballmacarbry stormed to victory and an incredible 40-in-a-row.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland-winning stars Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan were part of the St Peter’s Dunboyne side that defended their senior championship title in Meath.

Goals from Wall, Julie Kavanagh and Fiona O’Neill helped steer the Dunboyne outfit to victory over Seneschalstown on a full-time scoreline of 3-23 to 1-9.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Wall, who has been shortlisted for the LGFA Players’ Player of the Year award alongside Duggan, landed the Player of the Match in Sunday’s county final as she finished with a tally of 1-2.

Her Meath team-mate Stacey Grimes scored Seneschalstown’s only goal of the game from the penalty spot just before half-time.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie