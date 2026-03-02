Champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne lead the way in ladies football club team of the year

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kilkerrin-Clonberne lead the way with 10 representatives in the 2025 AIB Ladies Gaelic Football Club Championship Team of the Year.

And the Galway side also dominate the Player of the Year nominees, with Siobhán Divilly and Nicola Ward recognised alongside Cathy Carey of St Ergnats, Moneyglass.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne beat St Ergnats in December’s final at Croke Park to win their fifth successive All-Ireland club title.

While Kilkerrin better their 2024 Team of the Year haul by two, the Ulster champions and first-time finalists complete the selection with five players honoured.

In all, three sets of sisters get the nod: Nicola and Louise Ward; Siobhán, Niamh and Olivia Divilly (all Kilkerrin-Clonberne); and Sarah and Maria O’Neill of St Ergnats.

Kilkerrin have six players named for the second successive season – the Wards, Niamh and Olivia Divilly, Sarah Gormally and Eva Noone.

The players will be honoured at the AIB GAA Club Player Awards at Croke Park on Friday, 13 March, where the Player of the Year and Moment of the Championship will also be announced.

AIB Ladies Gaelic Football Club Championship Team of the Year 2025

1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

2. Niamh McIntosh (St Ergnats, Moneyglass, Antrim), 3. Sarah Gormally (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 4. Leah Stewart (St Ergnats, Moneyglass)

5. Sarah O’Neill (St Ergnats, Moneyglass), 6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 7. Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

8. Siobhán Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 9. Aisling Madden (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 11. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 12. Maria O’Neill (St Ergnats, Moneyglass)

13. Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 14. Chloe Miskell (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 15. Cathy Carey (St Ergnats, Moneyglass)

AIB Ladies Gaelic Football Club Championship Player of the Year nominees

Siobhán Divilly – Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Nicola Ward – Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Cathy Carey – St Ergnats, Moneyglass.

