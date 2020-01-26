Tipp star lands late equaliser to hold All-Ireland champions Dublin as Déise overcome Galway

A REMARKABLE PERFORMANCE and late equaliser from Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney earned Shane Ronayne’s side a point as All-Ireland champions Dublin were unable to get their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 campaign off to a winning start in Ballyboden.

Moloney struck the game’s only goal before the break to give last year’s Intermediate champions a healthy five-point cushion at half-time, but spurred on by a superb performance from Carla Rowe, Dublin remained in touch.

Rowe – who scored five points from play – Kate Sullivan and Niamh Collins pushed Dublin ahead in the closing stages, but Moloney converted a late free to give Tipperary something for their efforts in a 1-7 to 0-10 draw.

Elsewhere, in Corofin, nine points from Tracey Leonard almost rescued Galway, but four first-half goals from Waterford proved crucial in their 5-4 to 1-15 triumph.

Triplets Emma, Aoife and Katie Murray all hit the net for the Déise, who marked their return to the top flight with a precious win in the west.

Waterford held a 4-3 to 1-6 lead at the interval, with Roisin Leonard scoring Galway’s goal, but with scores at a premium for the Déise side after the break, Chloe Fennell’s point was the vital score in the end.

Tracey Leonard's nine points was not enough to stop Waterford. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Meanwhile in Swinford, Lisa Cafferky and Rachel Kearns hit two goals each for Peter Leahy’s Mayo side to give them a promising start to their Lidl league campaign.

Donegal never really recovered from Mayo’s bright opening half and left empty handed despite Geraldine McLaughlin and Nicole McLoughlin goals in a 4-7 to 2-9 win for Mayo.

And in Saturday’s historic game, Orla Finn got Cork off to a flying start at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with four quick points, but it was Eimear Scally’s goal midway though the first-half that got the champions up and running by 1-9 to 0-6.

Rachel Dillon and Lucy McCartan pointed for Westmeath before half time but they still trailed 1-5 to 0-3 at the break, and although they closed the gap to four points in the second half Cork kicked on and made sure of the win in the closing stages.

In Division 2 action, Blaithin Mackin scored a goal in each half as Armagh picked up an away win against Clare in Doonbeg, while Aisling Maguire’s late goal was not enough for Cavan, who fell to Kerry by a single point. Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh hit a goal in each half for the Kingdom in their 4-8 to 3-10 win.

Monaghan were very impressive winners in Wexford and their 6-23 was the biggest tally scored by any team in the opening round of the national league. And first-half goals from Kelsey Nesbitt and Bridgetta Lynch were vital for Meath, who ran out 2-14 to 2-6 winners against Meath.

In Division 3 Kildare were impressive victors against Fermanagh after an eight-point win, while a late Michelle Farrell goal was not enough for Longford to halt Down, who claimed the honours at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park by 3-8 to 1-7.

In Boyle two goals from Sinead Glennon and a third from Jenny Higgins was key in Roscommon’s victory in the North West derby against Sligo, while Sinead McGettigan kicked a late, late equaliser for Wicklow to force a share of the spoils in their clash with Laois.

And in Division 4 there was wins for Carlow over Limerick, Leitrim had a very convincing away win in Derry, while Offaly edged past Antrim by four points.

Lidl Ladies National Football League Results

Division 1

Cork 1-9 Westmeath 0-6

Galway 1-15 Waterford 5-4

Dublin 0-10 Tipperary 1-7

Mayo 4-7 Donegal 2-9

Division 2

Clare 1-8 Armagh 5-8

Cavan 3-10 Kerry 4-8

Wexford 2-6 Monaghan 6-23

Meath 2-14 Tyrone 2-6

Division 3

Longford 1-7 Down 3-8

Roscommon 3-12 Sligo 2-8

Fermanagh 0-12 Kildare 3-11

Laois 2-16 Wicklow 3-13

Division 4

Carlow 2-9 Limerick 1-11

Derry 0-3 Leitrim 5-17

Antrim 2-10 Offaly 3-11

