Mayo-Dublin All-Ireland semi-finals set for double-header as U20 hurling final also re-fixed

THE TG4 LADIES football All-Ireland senior semi-final between Dublin and Mayo has been fixed for Croke Park on Saturday, 14 August as a curtain raiser for the men’s last four clash between the same counties.

James Horan’s Mayo face six-in-a-row champions Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at 6pm in GAA headquarters, with the ladies semi-final throwing-in at 3.45pm.

Meanwhile, the GAA have confirmed that the re-fixed All-Ireland U20 hurling final between Cork and Galway will take place on Semple Stadium on Tuesday, 17 August at 7.30pm.

The game was postponed after a member of the Cork group tested positive for Covid-19, with the rest of the squad declared close contacts.

The Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 football final between Offaly and either Roscommon or Down will take place in Croke Park at 1pm on Sunday, 15 August.

It will take place before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone which throws-in at 3.30pm.

Both U20 finals will be broadcast live on TG4.

