Meath trainer Lavery 'heartbroken' as Ascot hopeful Lady Kaya dies

Lady Kaya with owner Joanne Lavery, niece of trainer Sheila, in April.

SUMMERHILL TRAINER SHEILA Lavery was ‘heartbroken’ as she announced the death of stable star Lady Kaya this afternoon.

The three-year-old filly was due to run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next week, but suffered a broken leg on the gallops this morning.

Lady Kaya was bought for just €15,000 and returned over €250,000 in winnings, including a runner-up finish at the 1,000 Guineas last month.

“Lady Kaya broke her leg this morning and could not be saved,” Lavery tweeted, “no words describe the beauty of Lady Kaya.”