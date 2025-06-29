LAMBOURN EXTENDED AIDAN O’Brien’s stellar record in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, as he became the 20th horse to follow up Epsom success at the Curragh with a battling victory over stablemate Serious Contender.
Sent off the 8-13 favourite to repeat his Epsom triumph, Ryan Moore tried to replicate Wayne Lordan’s inspired front-running ride on the Surrey Downs, but met stern resistance from Ralph Beckett’s second-string Sir Dinadan who refused to let Lambourn get his own way in front.
Lambourn digs deep in the closing stages to become a dual Derby winner for @Ballydoyle
Moore stoked up the Epsom hero rounding the home turn and although Sir Dinadan’s challenge began to wilt, it was Ballydoyle stablemate and King George V Stakes runner-up Serious Contender in the hands of Gavin Ryan who loomed large looking a huge threat.
Advertisement
The Ballydoyle pair began to duel inside the final furlong, but Lambourn proved a willing ally for Moore as his stamina and Classic quality came to the fore to win by three-quarters of a length and earn a place in the history books alongside his sire Australia and grand-sire Galileo who also did the Anglo-Irish Derby double.
Serious Contender finished second at 28-1, with Charlie Johnston’s Epsom runner-up Lazy Griff staying on for third at 14-1.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lambourn completes Irish and Epsom Derby double at The Curragh
LAST UPDATE | 12 mins ago
LAMBOURN EXTENDED AIDAN O’Brien’s stellar record in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, as he became the 20th horse to follow up Epsom success at the Curragh with a battling victory over stablemate Serious Contender.
Sent off the 8-13 favourite to repeat his Epsom triumph, Ryan Moore tried to replicate Wayne Lordan’s inspired front-running ride on the Surrey Downs, but met stern resistance from Ralph Beckett’s second-string Sir Dinadan who refused to let Lambourn get his own way in front.
Moore stoked up the Epsom hero rounding the home turn and although Sir Dinadan’s challenge began to wilt, it was Ballydoyle stablemate and King George V Stakes runner-up Serious Contender in the hands of Gavin Ryan who loomed large looking a huge threat.
The Ballydoyle pair began to duel inside the final furlong, but Lambourn proved a willing ally for Moore as his stamina and Classic quality came to the fore to win by three-quarters of a length and earn a place in the history books alongside his sire Australia and grand-sire Galileo who also did the Anglo-Irish Derby double.
Serious Contender finished second at 28-1, with Charlie Johnston’s Epsom runner-up Lazy Griff staying on for third at 14-1.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Curragh Irish Derby lambourn Racing