Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs storms to victory in 100m Olympic final

The Texas-born sprinter clocked 9.80 seconds in Tokyo to clinch the title.

By Press Association Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 2:32 PM
ITALY’S LAMONT MARCELL Jacobs claimed a stunning victory to take the Olympic 100m title.

The Texas-born sprinter clocked 9.80 seconds in Tokyo on Sunday to finish ahead of the USA’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre De Grasse.

Jacobs became the first man to win the 100m other than Usain Bolt since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

Team GB’s Zharnel Hughes, the first Briton in a men’s 100m final in 21 years, was disqualified for a massive false start and was forced to watch from the sidelines.

Yohan Blake missed out on the final and, with no Bolt, there were no Jamaicans in the last eight for the first time since Sydney 2000.

The 31-year-old, the joint second fastest man in the world, then insisted it would be his last Games.

“It’s definitely my last Olympics. You know track is not easy. I won’t be ungrateful. I’ve gained a lot,” he said.

Hughes stormed to win his semi-final in 9.98s, the first time he had run sub-10 seconds this year.

