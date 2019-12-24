This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lampard defends Rudiger's integrity after Mourinho criticism

Mourinho told Rudiger to ‘stand up and play man’.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 3:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,684 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4946991
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates their win over Spurs.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates their win over Spurs.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates their win over Spurs.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FRANK LAMPARD HAS defended the integrity of Antonio Rudiger after the Chelsea centre-back was criticised by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho for his part in the incident that led to Son Heung-min’s red card in last weekend’s London derby.

Chelsea’s 2-0 win has since been overshadowed by allegations that both Rudiger and Son were subjected to racist abuse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea manager Lampard and Mourinho, his former mentor at Stamford Bridge, have each spoken out against racism, but the Blues boss has questioned the way Rudiger reacted to being kicked by Son in the incident that saw the South Korea star dismissed. 

Mourinho told Rudiger to “stand up and play man”, but Lampard insisted the German had done nothing wrong.

“With Toni, in this incident when he’s having to post after the game about something we know is a huge deal (racism), I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure,” Lampard said.

“Pretty universally, certainly what I heard in the commentary and the post-match reflection was that the Son incident was a red card.

“It wasn’t brutal but it was instinctive that warrants a red card in the modern day.

“It was pretty clear that was the case. I wouldn’t question Toni’s integrity on that.

“So I do defend Toni firmly on it.”

© – AFP, 2019   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie