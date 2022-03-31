Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 31 March 2022
West Ham's Lanzini escapes car accident uninjured on way to training

By Press Association Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 8:29 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

WEST HAM MIDFIELDER Manuel Lanzini has walked away uninjured after being involved in a car crash.

The 29-year-old was on his way to the Premier League club’s east London training ground in Rush Green when the collision happened on the A12 at around 2pm on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

Lanzini, who was being driven by a chauffeur, was assessed by medics and suffered no injuries.

It is understood that he did not go to hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said it had been called to reports of a crash, adding: “Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree.”

Lanzini is expected to play in his team’s clash with Everton on Sunday after being away on international duty with Argentina.

The player has been a key member of West Ham’s line-up this season, with manager David Moyes previously crediting him as “really helping” the team.

West Ham are currently in seventh place in the league with 48 points.

Their most recent match with rivals Tottenham Hotspur saw them lose 3-1.

A spokesman for West Ham said: “I can confirm the accident took place.”

