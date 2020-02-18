New Laochra Gael series to feature Dublin, Kerry, Wexford, Galway, Mayo and Monaghan legends

LAOCHRA GAEL RETURNS to TG4 next month and will feature star names across Gaelic football, hurling and ladies football.

The first episode airs on 5 March and supporters from Dublin, Kerry, Wexford, Galway, Mayo and Monaghan will all have a special interest in the 18th series of the popular show.

The six greats to take part in the 2020 edition are:

Kieran Donaghy (Kerry) – 5 March

Diarmuid Lyng (Wexford) – 12 March

Alan Brogan (Dublin) – 19 March

Iggy Clarke (Galway) – 26 March

David Brady (Mayo) – 2 April

Brenda McAnespie (Monaghan) – 9 April

The players each have unique stories to tell as the programme delves into their lives well beyond the four white lines.

“Many great warriors have played our games down through the years and TG4 are to be praised for the tributes they pay to these great heroes through their series Laochra Gael,” said GAA President John Horan.

“These players are among the finest to have played our games.

“They have given so much happiness and memories, not only to people of their own clubs and counties but to the GAA community as a whole with their exploits on the field of play.

“It is great that these players get to tell their stories through this television series and that new generations of young people can get to know them and to get to learn about their achievements.

“This series ensures that the legacy of these great players will live long in the memory.”

