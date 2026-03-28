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Aaron Dunphy. Grace Halton/INPHO
division 2 final

Laois always in control against Kerry as they are promoted in style

Two goals in opening five minutes set home side on their way.
4.54pm, 28 Mar 2026

Laois 3-18

Kerry 0-13

 

TWO GOALS in the first five minutes gave Laois an advantage they never surrendered as the midlanders clinched the Division Two decider in convincing fashion. 

Tomás Keyes netted on two minutes, and Cillian Dunne finished emphatically to the bottom corner on five minutes to put the home side four points up against the wind. 

Laois kept their momentum going and led by nine points at half-time, 2-11 to 0-8, with Aaron Dunphy on target with 0-6 to that stage, with four points coming from placed balls. 

The Laois scoring rate slowed in the second half, though Kerry were unable to make major inroads, Ronan Walsh with three points including one from play and Liam Óg O Connor (0-4, 3f) were their main scorers. 

Laois are prompted to Division as trophy winners and with a 100% in the league stage, with six wins from six games before the final, and a scoring difference of plus 77 points. 

Kerry are also promoted as runners-up. 

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