There will be more Irish cyclists in action today in Chile. Aoife O’Brien gets underway in the 1km time-trial at 3pm before Fiona Mangan competes in the individual pursuit race at 5.25pm. Erin Creighton and Emma Jeffers will race in the Madison at 10.12pm.
Aoife O'Brien - 1km TT, 3pm Irish time ☘️ Fiona Mangan - Individual Pursuit, 5.25pm ☘️ Erin Creighton and Emma Jeffers - Madison at 10.12pm ☘️
World champion Lara Gillespie finishes sixth in omnium race at World Championships
LARA GILLESPIE HAS finished sixth in the women’s omnium race at the UCI Track World Championships in Chile.
Gillespie, who won gold in the Elimination race on Thursday night, was eighth after the scratch race and finished ninth in the tempo race which gave her a sixth-place finish overall in omnium.
The winner was Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands while Marion Borras from France was second and third went to Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen.
