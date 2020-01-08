Larmour stepping up to take more responsibility in Leinster attack

STILL JUST 22, but Jordan Larmour is quickly coming of age as the leading fullback for Leinster and Ireland.

Four of the Dubliner’s five appearances since returning from the World Cup have come in the 15 shirt. And he looks set to again edge out Rob Kearney for the role when Lyon visit the RDS on Sunday.

Although game-breaking bursts from deep like the ones that punctuated Leinster’s back-to-back successes over Northampton will always demand deserved attention, Larmour has been adding other elements to his attacking game this term. Most notable, is the comfort with which he steps up into the line to give Leinster a dual playmaker. The handling skills polished there also help him hone the more rounded offering.

“It’s a bit of Stuart and it’s a bit of me. When I came back, I sat down with him and I said I want to step up and more of a ball player as well so I’m kind of working on that,” said Larmour. “I’ve done it a few times this season, kinda stepping up. It’s important, being a 15, you’ve got to be able to play a two-sided attack so when you’re getting back up off the ground, you’re scanning, seeing if you can go back down the short side or work out the open side.

“So I’ve been working on that so far this season as well.

“You have to scan up and see where the space is, and play the space. But it’s something I’m conscious of and continuing to work on, is scanning and seeing the spaces, and stepping up, and how do we get the ball to the space?”

All in all, Larmour is growing ever more comfortable in the fullback role and each passing outing. And as Leo Cullen’s side aim to make the most of their final two pool matches in the Champions Cup in order to secure the best-possible seeding, the fullback will hope to get two more chances to shine before the Six Nations.

“I haven’t played in two or three weeks (before Connacht) so I was just trying to get that match sharpness back. That kind of stems from training so I’m looking forward to getting back on the (training) pitch.

I’m happy how I’m going this season but I still think I’ve got more to give so it’s just about keep kicking on and getting better.

“The more game time you get in a certain position, you will feel more comfortable. Still, I can play on the wing. I can go enter the centre if I have to. So, its just important I don’t take away from that, just keep learning and in those positions, in training sometimes I find myself on the wing.