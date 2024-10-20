Late drama as Cuala win first-ever Dublin Championship crown

Cuala 0-14

Kilmacud Crokes 1-10

Daire Walsh reports from Parnell Park

EOIN KENNEDY was the match-winner at Parnell Park on Sunday, as his point deep into stoppage time earned Cuala their first-ever Dublin Senior One Football Championship crown at the expense of southside rivals Kilmacud Crokes.

Chasing their fourth successive title at this grade, Crokes appeared to have momentum when substitute Luke Ward grabbed a 55th-minute goal and Cuala’s Dublin star Con O’Callaghan was red-carded for an off-the-ball incident.

Yet the Dalkey side never allowed their heads to drop and Kennedy came up with the game’s all-important score in the 65th minute.

Playing with a significant wind advantage during the opening period of their first senior county final appearance since 1988, Cuala edged in front when centre half-back Charlie McMorrow curled impressively over the bar with less than 60 seconds on the clock.

Crokes’ attacker Hugh Kenny and Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne proceeded to trade points in what proved to be a cagey and tentative first quarter of action, but inter-county stalwart Michael Fitzsimons raised a massive cheer from the Cuala faithful when he broke forward to split the uprights in the 16th minute.

O’Callaghan, Fitzsimons (his second), Luke Keating and Cal Doran went on to knock over unanswered scores before Paul Mannion finally responded with a fine effort off his right boot to reduce the Crokes deficit to five points (0-7 to 0-2) at the interval.

While Cuala extended their lead on the resumption through Doran, Crokes finally put back-to-back points together via the boots of Craig Dias and Shane Walsh.

Yet Austin O’Malley’s challengers fired back with a Niall O’Callaghan point and even though Dara Mullin and an increasingly dangerous Walsh raised white flags at the opposite end, Peter Duffy and Keating (free) pointed to leave Cuala 0-11 to 0-6 to the good heading into the closing quarter.

Doran also added to his tally with a fisted effort, but after points from Mannion (two) and Walsh cut the gap to three points, Ward had Crokes back on level terms with a superb goal moments after his introduction as a 53rd-minute substitute.

Although the Stillorgan side seemed to hold all the aces after O’Callaghan’s dismissal, swapped frees between Keating and Mannion left the tie in the melting pot.

It looked like the sides might be inseparable when another place-ball effort by Keating dropped short, but Kennedy was on hand to fist the rebound over the bar and create history for Cuala in the process.

Cuala scorers: Luke Keating 0- 3 (2f), Cal Doran 0-3, Michael Fitzsimons 0-2, Eoin Kennedy, Charlie McMorrow, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Peter Duffy, Niall O’Callaghan, Con O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: Paul Mannion 0-4 (1f, 1 mark), Shane Walsh 0-3 (1f), Luke Ward 1-0, Craig Dias, Dara Mullin, Hugh Kenny 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes

1. Devon Burns

2. Michael Mullin, 3. Theo Clancy, 4. Dan O’Brien

18. Mark O’Leary, 6. Andrew McGowan, 7. James Murphy

8. Ben Shovlin, 9. Rory O’Carroll

19. Hugh Kenny, 11. Craig Dias, 12. Dara Mullin

13. Paul Mannion, 14. Paddy O’Connor, 15. Shane Walsh

Subs

5. Cian O’Connor for O’Leary (43)

17. Tom Fox for Kenny (45)

24. Luke Ward for O’Brien (53)

4. Dan O’Brien for Murphy (57)

26. Shane Cunningham for O’Connor (61)

Cuala

1. Ryan Scollard

2. Danny Conroy, 3. Michael Fitzsimons, 4. Eoghan O’Callaghan

5. Eoin Kennedy, 6. Charlie McMorrow, 7. David O’Dowd

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, 9. Peter Duffy

23. Cillian Dunne, 11. Cathal Ó Giolláin, 12. Cal Doran

13. Luke Keating, 14. Niall O’Callaghan, 15. Con O’Callaghan

Subs

24. Conor Groarke for Ó Giolláin (43)

21. Conor Mullally for Dunne (48)

19. Michael Conroy for D Conroy (57)

Referee: Sean McCarthy (St Vincent’s).